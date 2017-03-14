Eddie Lacy signs with Seattle Seahawks

Dylan Buell/Getty Images(SEATTLE) – The Seattle Seahawks have signed free agent running back Eddie Lacy to a one-year contract.

The former Green Bay Packer has struggled with injuries and weight during his career. Last season, Lacy was listed at 235 pounds but his new team says they’re fine with him playing in a heavier

weight class.

“He’s a big back. He’s a big guy. Ain’t nothing wrong with that,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle. “But there will be a real concerted effort to make sure he’s at his very

best. This is a hard time for him because he’s working some rehab right now, but he is well-aware of what our expectations and the standards that we’re setting. We would not have done this if we

didn’t have a really clear understanding of how we’re going to go forward.”

Lacy will compete with Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise for playing time.

