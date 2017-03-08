Elected Officials Want Answers From U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers

3/8/17 – 5:00 A.M.

Elected officials have several questions for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concerning the agency’s flood mitigation plan for the Blanchard River in Hancock County. The Courier reports both Ohio Senators and Congressman Bob Latta want the Corps to explain “several gaps and discrepancies” in its flood study.

Latta and Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown sent the letter to the Corps on February 22. That’s the same day Stantec Engineering said it would not recommend the Corps’ Eagle Creek diversion channel plan. Stantec has proposed improving the river channel as it flows through Findlay. The engineering firm also suggests building dams upstream of Findlay to create large dry storage basins.

Portman plans to meet with the commander of the Buffalo district of the Corps soon. He said, “I will ensure the corps reviews any permit applications fairly and in a timely manner.” Brown added, “I’ll continue to work with local officials and the Army Corps of Engineers to ensure that the community has the information it needs to guard against flooding and boost the region’s economy.”

