5/3/17 – 6:47 A.M.

The field of candidates in two Fostoria City Council races has narrowed. The top two vote-getters in the 1st Ward were Paula Dillon and Jonathon Puffenberger. Dillon is the incumbent in the race, while Puffenberger heads up the Seneca County Democratic Executive Committee.

The 4th Ward saw Tom Lake and Mike Spencer take the top two spots to move on to the November general election. Lake is the incumbent in the race and has served on council since 2003.