Election Results: Henry Township Residents Approve Levy For Emergency Services

5/3/17 – 7:15 A.M.

An effort to pay for ambulance service in Wood County’s Henry Township passed Tuesday. The Courier reports voters in the township passed a 1.2 mill, 2-year levy that helps finance North Baltimore ambulance runs into the township. The final vote count was 34 yes votes and only one no vote.

North Baltimore had asked the Henry Township Trustees for financial support for the ambulance runs. The levy’s passage means the township can now pay the village as part of an agreement signed back in February.

MORE: The Courier