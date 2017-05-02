Election Results: Lockard, Harshfield & Mercer Advance In Council-At-Large Race

5/2/17 – 9:21 P.M.

The Democratic party council-at-large race was a close one. Barb Lockard was the leading vote-getter, taking just under 30 percent of the ballots cast in the four person race…

Audio:Barb Lockard

Mary Harshfield finished in second place with 28 percent of the more than 1,500 ballots cast in the race.

Heidi Mercer claimed the final spot in the November general election, taking 23 percent of the votes…

Audio:Heidi Mercer

Tim Davis finished in fourth place with 18 percent of the votes cast going his way.

Lockard, Harshfield, and Mercer now face Republicans Grant Russel, Tom Shindledecker, and Jeff Wobser as well as Independent candidate Scott Klinger Sr. in November.