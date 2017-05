by In

5/2/17 – 9:42 P.M.

A battle of two political newcomers saw Dina Ostrander win a Findlay City Council seat. Ostrander secured 74 percent of the ballots cast in her Third Ward race against Mike Tanner…

Audio:Dina Ostrander

This was Ostrander’s first time running for political office.

She is unopposed in November.