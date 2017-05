5/2/17 – 9:55 P.M.

Two renewal levies in Hancock County passed during the Tuesday primary election. Voters in Arcadia approved a 2.3 mill levy for five years. 84 percent of the ballots cast were in favor of the levy. The measure pays for storm drainage in the village.

Van Buren Township residents easily passed a 2 mill, five-year levy for operating expenses. 87 percent of the ballots went in favor of the measure.