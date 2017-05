5/3/17 – 5:35 A.M.

Not too many people showed up at the polls to vote Tuesday. The Hancock County Board of Elections says a little more than 12 percent of the people who could vote ended up casting a ballot. The board says around 31,800 people in the county had something to vote on. A little more than 3,800 people voted.

Roughly a third of Hancock County residents didn’t have anything to vote on in the primary.