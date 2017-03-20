Electronics restricted on flights from certain Middle Eastern airports

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Passengers flying to the United States from certain airports in the Middle East and Africa will soon be banned from carrying electronic devices on board, except cell phones and medical devices, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The directive from the U.S. government is expected to be announced Tuesday.

The sources tell ABC News that the move is just a precaution, but is based on new intelligence collected by authorities. Last year, a suicide bomber carried a bomb, believed to be concealed in a laptop, on to a flight out of Somalia.

Nine airlines from 10 airports in eight countries will be affected by the ban, according to another source.

Earlier Monday, in a now deleted tweet and Facebook post, Royal Jordanian Airlines informed passengers that starting Tuesday, passengers would no longer be allowed to carry-on electronic devices, except cell phones and medical devices, due to a directive from the U.S. government.

The ban affects the carrier’s New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal flights, according to the message.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News, “We have no comment on potential security precautions, but will provide any update as appropriate.”

The Amman-based airline’s message said electronics such as laptops, tablets, cameras, DVD cameras and electronic games should be transported in checked baggage only.

