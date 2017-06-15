Eleven-year-old boy earns college scholarship for his football skills

BananaStock/Thinkstock(HONOLULU) — Titan Lacaden is only in the fifth grade, but his football skills have already earned him a college scholarship.

“He’s definitely a special kid,” Titan’s father, Frank Lacaden, told ABC affiliate KITV.

The 11-year-old wide receiver recently caught the attention of Nick Rolovich, the head football coach for the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Frank Lacaden said Rolovich pulled him to the side at one point and asked him how he felt about his son getting an offer. A football coach for decades, he knows all too well about the challenges that young athletes face to get recruited.

“When opportunity knocks, you’ve got to enter, you’ve got to go — and so we went in,” Frank Lacaden said.

