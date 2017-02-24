Eleven-year-old boy recovering after being stung by bees 400 times

iStock/Thinkstock(PHOENIX) — The good news: an Arizona boy is happily buzzing around after being stung angry bees. Four hundred times.

ABC News affiliate KNXV-TV reports that Andrew Kunz, 11, of Safford, is swollen and covered in bee stings but otherwise OK after his misadventure.

Petrea Kunz, his grandmother, said Andrew was out in the desert with a friend Monday shooting old cars with his BB gun. Kunz hit a beehive and bees began to chase the boys. Andrew fell down and used his cellphone to call for help as he was being attacked by bees.

“He called me and he was crying. He was saying, ‘The bees are killing me! The bees are killing me,” the boy’s grandmother said.

Multiple responders including the Safford Fire Department rushed to help Kunz, who was airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and is recovering and in good spirits, despite his condition.

