03/17/17 – 3:18 P.M.

Emergency responders in Hancock County are training in grain bin rescues next Saturday. EMA director Lee Swisher says that grain bins can act like quicksand.

The training includes the use of a grain bin simulator.

As the grain circulates it will suck in a volunteer attached to harnesses. This will allow the responders to train in extracting someone from a grain bin.