Emma Morano, the world’s oldest person, dies in Italy at 117

OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/Getty Images(VERBANIA, Italy) — The oldest person in the world, and the last living person born in the 1800s, has died in Italy at the age of 117, according to multiple reports.

Emma Morano, born November 29, 1899, died on Saturday in Verbania.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Morano said she ate three eggs a day, two of which were raw. According to BBC, she had cut down her diet recently to two eggs a day with a few biscuits.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, the oldest person in the world is now 117-year-old Violet Bown in Jamaica, born March 10, 1900.

