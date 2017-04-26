Emma Watson deals with fame on her terms

Emma Watson in “The Circle”; STX Financing LLC(NEW YORK) — Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson talks about the ups and downs of fame with actress Jessica Chastain in the latest edition of Interview, and why you’re odds of getting a picture with the Harry Potter alum aren’t very good.

“If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters,” she says. “They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data.”

What the 27-year-old actress offers instead is her time. “I’ll say, ‘I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have,” she insists, “but I just can’t do a picture.'”

However, there are exceptions notes Watson, explaining, “I have to carefully pick and choose my moment to interact. When am I a celebrity sighting versus when am I going to make someone’s freakin’ week? Children I don’t say no to, for example.”

Watson stars opposite Tom Hanks in the sci-fi drama The Circle, opening nationwide on Friday.

