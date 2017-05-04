“Empire” Recap: “Civil Hands Unclean”

©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co./Chuck Hodes(NEW YORK) — Wednesday’s episode of Empire begins with several scenes featuring two separate recording sessions — one for Inferno and on for When Cookie Met Lucious. Guest star Snoop Dogg sits in on on the Inferno session.

Outside the studio, Cookie tells Lucious that she broke up with Angelo.

Back in the studio, Guisi, Thirsty, Lucious and Snoop chat about Inferno. Snoop gives Lucious advice, telling him that Jamal has to be a part of Inferno.

Cookie and Andre talk about Guisi and Lucious. Cookie convinces Andre to kick Guisi to the curb. Back at the club, fire marshals arrive to close Lucious’ venue, while Angelo and Lucious exchange some heated words.

Lucious finds Cookie to complain to her about Angelo and soon finds himself surrounded by Cookie, Guisi and Anika. Lucious tells Anika that she can move back into his mansion. Cookie looks visibly upset.

Back at the studio, Jamal plays a beat for guest star Tinashe. Meanwhile, Snoop, Lucious and Thirsty continue to talk business. Lucious finds Cookie and tells her that Angelo is messing with their money. Cookie catches up with Angelo to warn him about Lucious, but Angelo’s mother arrives and threatens Cookie.

Back at Empire, Lucious, Jamal, Cookie and Andre brainstorm about how to take down the Dubois family.

Instead, Jamal finds Angelo to make peace with a $5 million check on behalf of the Lyons.

At the studio, Jamal finally finds his hit song and proposes that the Lyon family work together. Lucious agrees.

At the end of the episode, the Lyons, including Anika and Bella, sit down for a family lunch. Lucious serves Anika divorce papers that include a $25 million settlement agreement. But, in a horrible twist of fate, Child Protective Services arrives at Lucious’ doorstep to take Bella away.

