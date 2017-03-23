“Empire” Recap: Cookie and Lucious bring the sound and the fury

FOX/Chuck Hodes(LOS ANGELES) — Empire returned Wednesday night. In the episode, titled “Sound & Fury,” Lucious is introducing his latest studio project called Inferno with an onstage performance from rapper Remy Ma amid a group of male dancers.

During the performance, a war is waged between Cookie and Lucious, especially when Cookie brings Lucious’ mom out on stage to the shock of the audience and Lucious himself.

Tory Ash makes an appearance at the Lyons’ family therapy session, which turns out to be a disaster. Jamal claims that he is “completely clean,” but Cookie isn’t convinced. Cookie and Lucious get into a fight, with Cookie saying that she and Jamal are sick of cleaning up the family name.

An onstage performance of “Get Me Right” between Nessa, Teyana and Hakeem leads to an offstage fight between Nessa and Teyana, and Lucious and Cookie on the hunt for Jamal, found missing from rehab.

Cookie is led to believe the theory that Jamal was seeking drugs, but she and Lucious find him in a recording studio with Tory. Cookie asks Jamal if he’s a “dope fiend,” which Jamal denies, saying that he is “done with the pills.”

Back in the boardroom, Lucious fires Xavier during a meeting and tells everyone that their number-one priority is Inferno. Then in a shocking twist, Anika is named as head of A&R, which enrages Cookie.

Cookie pays Lucious a visit at the compound to “ask some questions”… with a baseball bat. She begins to smash a trophy case outside of the studio, strikes Lucious in the head and continues to find anything else she can destroy.

However, Cookie’s rage turns into lust, as she and Lucious begin to kiss passionately . She abruptly stops, telling Lucious that can’t go any further and leaves.

Empire will return to Fox next Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

