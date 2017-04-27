“Empire” recap: “Love Is a Smoke”

©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co. CR: FOX/Chuck Hodes(NEW YORK) — The newest episode of Empire begins with a dreamlike sequence of Lucious and Giusi kissing, but Lucious is snapped back to reality when Cookie pays him a visit. Cookie asks for Lucious’ approval of Angelo’s impending proposal to her.

Back at the Empire compound, Andre, Shyne and Giusi have a meeting. Andre asks Giusi what’s been going on between her and Lucious.

Soon, Angelo visits Jamal at the studio to ask him for Cookie’s hand in marriage. Then, Cookie, Lucious, Andre, Giusi and Shyne all cross paths at Empire. Lucious reveals that he’s met Giusi in the past.

Meanwhile, Cookie and Lucious spy, via wire, on Anika’s meetup with Tariq. Cookie thinks that Angelo is ready to propose to her, but he only asks her to appear on TV with him.

On the other hand, Giusi sneaks up behind Lucious and surprises him with a gun, but says she won’t shoot him. Lucious reminds Giusi that she owes him $10 million dollars. She says she doesn’t have the cash, but needs Lucious to sign off on her Vegas contract.

Back at Empire, Hakeem and Tiana introduce Tori Ash to Empire’s livestream audience. Jamal arrives to the studio with special guest star Tinashe. Meanwhile, Lucious offers Tariq a bag of money, which he takes without question.

Angelo proposes to Cookie on The Grant Kelly Show, which leaves her speechless. Back at the club, Lucious is seen talking to gaming commission head Charlotte Frost, played by Eva Longoria.

Backstage at The Grant Kelly Show, Cookie tells Angelo that she still has feelings for Lucious. Angelo gets upset and tells Cookie that his mom was right about her poisonous family.

At the club, Lucious introduces a performance by Tori and the episode closes with Lucious giving Giusi a kiss.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.