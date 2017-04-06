“Empire” recap: “Strange Bedfellows”

Fox/Chuck Hodes(NEW YORK) — Wednesday’s episode of Empire, “Strange Bedfellows,” begins with the aftermath of what appears to have been a huge party at Hakeem’s apartment ahead of his 21st birthday.

Meanwhile, Cookie and Lucious are in a meeting with Lucious’ mother. Hakeem interrupts, asking Cookie and Lucious for a car for his birthday. Lucious then reminds Hakeem that Anika took off with daughter Bella.

Soon after, Angelo asks Cookie what Anika has on her and finds Cookie’s gun. Cookie tells Angelo that she’s never used it, but he tells her to get rid of it.

At the studio, D-Money tells Jamal how hard it’s been after coming out. Cookie interrupts and tells Jamal to break things off with D-Major before he loses Phillip.

Back at Empire, Lucious asks Andre if he knew about any sort of business deal in Vegas. Andre tells him that he is unaware.

Meanwhile, Cookie and Giuliana get into a minor tiff at a hair salon. Cookie leaves and the hairdresser apologizes. Giuliana says it’s OK and that sometimes you “just gotta empty out the trash.”

Back at the Lucious’ home, Anika shows up to retrieve Bella. Cookie and Lucious surprise Anika, with Lucious’ mother offering to kill Anika. “You got 30 seconds to convince us why we should let you live,” he tells Anika. Anika says that she has a plan.

At Empire, D-Major finds out that his access card doesn’t work. Phil approaches him and after some heated words, Phil punches D-Major. Jamal leaves in anger.

Back at the club, Tiana performs for Hakeem’s birthday bash. A brawl breaks out after a woman is punched in the face. Andre soon tells Hakeem that he is a liability.

Meanwhile at another club, Andre is ready to talk business with Giuliana. Andre flirts with Giuliana, who says that she wouldn’t touch another woman’s man. Andre replies saying that he only means business.

Not long after, Giuliana meets a mystery associate with a bag of cash. The man wants to conduct business with Lucious and Giuliana says she can help.

In the final minutes of the episode, Hakeem knocks on Lucious’ door asking for Bella. After a special father/son talk, Lucious wishes Hakeem happy birthday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Empire will return to Fox next Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.