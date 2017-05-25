“Empire Recap: “Toil and Trouble, Part 2”

FOX//Chuck Hodes(NEW YORK) — Part two of Empire’s season three finale begins with Guisi and Lucious arriving in Las Veags via private jet and ends with Lucious waking up from a coma with amnesia. Here’s what happened:

We find that Tariq’s body is being kept hidden at Lucious’ home. Meanwhile, Jamal asks Cookie to come to his performance at Leviticus Las Vegas.

At Hakeem’s apartment, Lucious’ mother calls Anika and tells her to come back to Lucious’ home to collect her things.

At Leviticus Las Vegas, Charlotte promises Guisi and Lucious that Empire no longer will be allowed to come back to the Strip if there’s any “ruckus” on the night of Inferno.

Andre and Shyne go over last details of Andre’s plan to kill Lucious. Meanwhile, Lucious tells Hakeem that he was close to finding Bella’s whereabouts.

At Empire, Lucious tells Cookie that she’s invited to Inferno and Cookie asks Lucious who will “sit on the throne” with him at the event.

At the DuBois’ home, Anika arrives to collect Bella, with Hakeem close behind. Hakeem tells Diana DuBois that he will do anything to see Bella, so Diana tells Hakeem to lie to his family about Bella’s location.

Back at Leviticus Las Vegas, Lucious tells Guisi that Cookie is the love of her life. Lucious presents When Cookie Met Lucious and afterwards, Lucious gets on stage to perform.

At the DuBois home, Angelo and Diana, along with the DuBois twins plot to destroy the Lyons family. The male twin is the same performer who flirted with Jamal at Leviticus New York earlier in the episode.

Hakeem tells Jamal, Cookie and Lucious that Bella is safe and sound– at Anika’s parents’ home. Lucious’ mother calls Anika, and after the phone call looks up to see police standing in front of her, with one holding a plastic bag containing the knife she used to kill Tariq.

However at Anika’s penthouse suit, police arrive to arrest Anika for the murder of Tariq.

At Leviticus Las Vegas, Lucious asks Cookie to travel the world with him. Lucious gathers Jamal, Hakeem and Andre, to whom Lucious gives full ownership of Empire.

Andre tells Shyne to call off their plan, but Shyne goes ahead with it. Andre warns Cookie and Lucious not to get into their car and Lucious pushes Cookie away just as the car explodes. Lucious is knocked out cold.

Three months later, Cookie, Hakeem, Jamal and Andre sit by Lucious’ hospital bed. He is in a coma. Lucious’ nurse, played by Demi Moore, arrives and tries talking to him.

Lucious’ eyes flutter open and he wakes up not knowing who anyone is.