04/26/17 – 2:16 P.M.

Environmentalists are pushing to have the EPA declare Lake Erie impaired. Blanchard River Watershed Partnership Coordinator Phil Martin said that this will change who is in charge.

Phil Martin

Martin said that if this happens the EPA won’t be alone.

Phil Martin

He added that he doesn’t think there will be as many regulations put in place as the EPA has done in the past. Many of Ohio’s regulations about clean waterways have been made law already.