Episode 2: “Star Wars” Fan Josh Gad Recruits Dame Judi Dench to Interrogate Daisy Ridley About “The Last Jedi”

FilmMagic/Jon Kopaloff(LONDON) — Last week, Josh Gad posted a now-viral video of himself peppering a seemingly unsuspecting Daisy Ridley with questions about the next Star Wars film, The Last Jedi. Ridley refused to give up any secrets, so the Frozen star has tried again in a new video.

This time, he’s brought in some heavy firepower: Dame Judi Dench.

“I’m not going to answer your Star Wars questions,” Ridley says flatly, as she enters Gad’s trailer again. “No, Daisy, you’re not,” Gad says, off camera. “You’re answering HER Star Wars questions.” He then moves to camera to reveal Dench, looking very intimidating.

“Have you been tested for midi-chlorians?” Dench asks accusingly, referring to the microscopic creatures found in the blood of Jedi.

“Is Snoke Palpatine?” Dench continues. That’s a reference to the fan theory that the bad guy from the original Star Wars movies is the giant evil dude in The Force Awakens.

“Are you the last Jedi?” she probes. “Why don’t you answer my damn questions?” Sadly, Ridley keeps her lips zipped.

All three actors are in the U.K., shooting a remake of Murder on the Orient Express, which comes out in November. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in December from Lucasfilm, which like ABC News is owned by Disney.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.