Erendira Wallenda to hang out of a helicopter by teeth, toes over Niagara Falls

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Erendira Wallenda, the wife of famed high wire artist Nik Wallenda, will perform her own stunt on Thursday, a daring maneuver that involves hanging by her teeth and toes from a hoop dangling out of a helicopter as it flies over Niagara Falls on the U.S.-Canada border.

The stunt comes five years after her daredevil husband became the first person to walk across Niagara Falls on a high wire, a wildly popular achievement that was televised in in 2012.

Nik Wallenda called his wife “a ballerina in the air” during a news conference Thursday detailing the stunt.

Erendira Wallenda assured the public that she felt prepared for the feat because of her training.

“This is something that we train for, so I’m not just going to go out there and be like, ‘Oh I hope for the best,” she said.

