Eric Frein found guilty on all counts in 2014 shooting that killed Pennsylvania state trooper

A jury convicted Eric Frein on 12 counts Wednesday, including first degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of a pair of Pennsylvania State Troopers in 2014.

Frein shot the two officers in September 2014 before fleeing into the woods. He was captured about seven weeks later by U.S. Marshals outside an abandoned hangar in the Pocono Mountains.

The 34-year-old survivalist killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson and shot and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass more than two years ago. He had hidden supplies in the woods before the shooting. Police found two pipe bombs, an AK-47, ammunition and various food and other supplies that they believed belonged to him.

