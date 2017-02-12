Evacuations Ordered as Oroville Dam Spillway Predicted to Fail

iStock/Thinkstock(OROVILLE, Calif.) — Emergency evacuations have been ordered in northern California as an auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam is expected to fail because of severe erosion.



Officials in Butte County said failure of the structure would “result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville” and warned residents in the area to move to higher ground immediately.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.