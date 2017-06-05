Event Coming To Findlay To Help Frazzled Parents

06/05/17 – 5:39 P.M.

Raising children can be tough but you are not alone in the endeavor. There will be an event at the Hancock County Public Library to help out. Social worker Nancy Stephani is presenting a video called, “New Skills for Frazzled Parents”. The event will help encourage discussion on a variety of parenting trials.

Children are welcome at the event. There will be people there to watch over them and provide age-appropriate constructive activities. It will be held this Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and has no entry fee or RSVP required.