Event Tomorrow To Go Over Protection For Elderly Citizens

06/13/17 – 12:06 P.M.

The Putnam County Interdisciplinary Team is bringing awareness to World Elder Abuse Day with an event tomorrow. Crime Victim Services’ Elder Victim Advocate Becca Peckinpaugh said that they will cover power of attorney and guardianship options.

Becca Peckinpaugh

She added that there will be two professional speakers for the event to go over the options. The free event will be from 9 -11 a.m. at the Meadows of Kalida in Kalida. It is free but reservations are suggested. You can reserve a spot by calling 419-523-1111 and asking for Becca Peckinpaugh.