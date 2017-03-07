Events To Raise Awareness Of Developmental Disabilities Coming Later This Month

03/07/17 – 6:21 P.M.

The Blanchard Valley Center is bringing events to the county to raise awareness of the developmentally disabled community. Executive assistant Cindy Maag said they are bringing back a popular event.

Cindy Maag

Maag said that there will be plenty of popular celebrities including Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik and WKXA’s Big Dave. You can give donations at the door and all the proceeds go to Citizens for Hancock DD.

There will also be a chance for young students to participate in raising awareness.

Cindy Maag

At the luncheon, the children will get to chat with Miss Ohio and get autographs. Maag said that they can even try on her tiara.

The center is hosting more events in March because it is Developmental Disability Awareness Month.