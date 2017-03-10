Everything you need to know about “Thor: Ragnarok”

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — If you exclude the post-credit scenes of Doctor Strange, we haven’t seen Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time.

Thor: Ragnarok, out November 3, reunites Chris Hemsworth’s hero with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Some details of the plot now have been revealed, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

We last saw Loki impersonating his adoptive father Odin. Now we learn that he might be to blame for the reappearance of Cate Blanchett’s Hela, the main villain in this film.

After seemingly losing a confrontation with her, Thor finds himself in Sakaar, a planet ruled by Grandmaster, played by none other than Jeff Goldblum. There, Thor is forced to become “a gladiator.”

While fighting for the Grandmaster, Thor runs into the Hulk, a.k.a. Bruce Banner, a.k.a. Mark Ruffalo. “He’s much more of a character than the green rage machine you’ve seen in the Avengers movies,” Ruffalo tells EW. “He’s got a swagger. He’s like a god.”

Other stars like Doctor Strange, Idris Elba’s Heimdall, Karl Urban’s Skurge and more will make cameos. This film will set up the biggie: Avengers: Infinity War, set to hit theaters in 2018.

