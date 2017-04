Allen Kee / ESPN(BOSTON) — Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has been found not guilty in a double murder.

Hernandez was charged with shooting and killing two men outside of a bar in Massachusetts in 2012.

Hernandez will remain in jail for life on a prior murder conviction for his involvement in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.



This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.