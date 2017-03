03/24/17 – 1:15 P.M.

The U.S. 68/State Route 15 interchange with I-75 has all of its ramps open for now but that will change. ODOT reports that the exit ramp from I-75 northbound to U.S. 68/State Route 15 is expected to close this spring. It will remain closed for about three years.

Traffic will be detoured north to the State Route 12 interchange to I-75 southbound back to U.S. 68/State Route 15. This is part of the I-75 reconstruction and widening project through Hancock County.