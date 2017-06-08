Expansion Planned At Tall Timbers Warehouse

6/8/17 – 11:55 A.M.

A warehouse in the Tall Timbers Industrial Park is expanding. The Findlay City Planning Commission approved plans for a more than 63,000 square foot addition at Creative Plastic Concepts.

The current facility at 2040 Production Drive already stands at 180,000 square feet and employs eight people. Plans call for hiring three more at the facility when construction finishes.

The Whittera Company of Fostoria owns the warehouse. President Dan Whittera says he expects construction to finish in January or February.