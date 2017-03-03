Experts find mass grave at ex-Catholic home for unwed mothers in Ireland

PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images(TUAM, Ireland) — A mass grave of children has been found at a former Catholic home for unwed mothers and their babies in Ireland.

After an inquiry into the site in County Galway’s Tuam, the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation announced Friday that “significant quantities of human remains” were discovered from test excavations of two structures.

One structure was described as “a large sewage containment system” that was “filled with rubble and debris,” according to a statement from the commission. The other was “a long structure divided into 20 chambers” where remains were discovered in at least 17 of the chambers.

The commission recovered a small amount of remains for analysis and said the samples included individuals who died from approximately 35 weeks old to 2-3 years old. The mother and baby home at the site operated from 1925 to 1961 and investigators said the samples followed that timeline, adding that many of the samples are likely from the 1950s.

“The Commission is shocked by this discovery and is continuing its investigation into who was responsible for the disposal of human remains in this way,” the announcement said. “Meanwhile, the Commission has asked that the relevant State authorities take responsibility for the appropriate treatment of the remains. The Coroner has been informed.”

It was not revealed how many were buried at the site, but the investigation began after allegations there were approximately 800 bodies.

