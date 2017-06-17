Explosion at Colombian shopping mall leaves 1 dead, 11 injured

iStock/Thinkstock(BOGOTA) — An explosion at a Colombian shopping mall left one person dead and at least 11 injured on Saturday, ABC News has confirmed.

Enrique Penalosa, the mayor of Bogota, Colombia, called the incident, which appears to have taken place on the second floor of Centro Comercial Andino, a “cowardly terrorist attack.”

Local media reports that the mall has been evacuated and officials are at the scene investigating.

The U.S. Embassy in Bogota offered condolences in a series of tweets, adding that it’s standing by to “provide any support requested by the Colombian authorities.”

Centro Comercial Andino is home to a number of high-end stores including Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Louis Vuitton.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.