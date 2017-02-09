Explosion at French Power Plant Leaves Five Injured

iStock/Thinkstock(PARIS) — Five people were injured Thursday following an explosion at a nuclear power plant in France, local authorities confirmed to ABC News.

The blast resulted from a fire that “broke out in the turbine hall on the non-nuclear part of unit 1 at the Flamanville nuclear power plant,” EDF, the company that owns the plant, said in a statement.

The fire has since been extinguished, and EDF said there was no radiation risk or leak.

“There were no consequences for safety at the plant or for environmental safety,” the company stated.

As a precaution, it disconnected one of the reactors at the plant from the grid.

The five employees who were injured were treated for smoke inhalation.

