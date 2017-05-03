Facebook to add 3,000 to monitor content

Justin Sullivan/Getty (NEW YORK) — Facebook announced it will hire 3,000 people over the next year to review flagged videos after a series of murders were broadcast live.

This will add to the 4,500 people Facebook already has for such reviews.

The announcement came from CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The company has been criticized for not doing enough to prevent violent videos from spreading on its service. Zuckerberg said Facebook is working to shorten response times to flagged content.

“We’re going to make it simpler to report problems to us, faster for our reviewers to determine which posts violate our standards and easier for them to contact law enforcement if someone needs help,” Zuckerberg said in the post. “As these become available, they should help make our community safer.”

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook’s terms of service. Users typically have to report them to the company for them to be reviewed and possibly removed.

