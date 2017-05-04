Family claims Delta threw them off overbooked flight

Delta Airlines(LOS ANGELES) — A California family said they were kicked off an overbooked Delta flight and threatened with jail because they didn’t want to give up their 2-year-old’s seat and put him on their lap.

The Schear family was flying from Hawaii to Los Angeles last week when the incident happened. The parents said they originally bought the seat for their 18-year-old son, who left on an earlier flight.

See what happened in the video below:

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.