Family Of Shooting Victim Reacts To Grand Jury Decision

4/13/17 – 5:12 A.M.

The family of a man shot and killed in Findlay last December is reacting to a grand jury’s recent ruling in the case. The Courier reports those closest to Trey James want the man who shot James to face charges. A grand jury decided not to charge 22-year-old Travis Baldridge earlier this week.

James’ uncle Anthony James tells the newspaper there were “no innocent victims in this whole thing.” He added he wasn’t sure why James went to the house on George Street on December 9. He does believe someone should have to answer for the shooting.

James’ girlfriend Alyssa Rupple says she believes James went to the home to clear up a rumor that he stole from the people living there a few days earlier. Rupple says it has been tough to ignore social media comments that said James deserved to die.

MORE: The Courier