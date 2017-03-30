Fans brawl following McDonald’s All-American game

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — The McDonald’s All-American game at the United Center in Chicago features some of the best high school basketball players in the country. But following Wednesday night’s game, a brawl among fans broke out in the concourse.

The Chicago Sun Times obtained video showing several people swinging punches, tackling and shoving each other until security officials in yellow jackets broke it up.

The game’s organizers released a statement saying they were “disappointed by this kind of activity” but thanked security officials for restoring order.

No arrests were made.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.