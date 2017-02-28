Farm Bureau May Support One Option For Blanchard River Flood Mitigation

2/28/17 – 5:06 A.M.

The Hancock County Farm Bureau is in favor of at least one new flood reduction measure. Gary Wilson tells the Courier he likes the idea of improving the river channel through Findlay. Wilson is the former president of the Bureau and is a current board member. Improvement in Findlay could include widening part of the river, replacing the the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge, and removing dams.

Wilson says he doesn’t believe the board will support Stantec Engineering’s call for dry storage basins. Wilson said that option will cost people their homes.

Stantec’s plan could cost $160 million if officials adopt all options. The engineering firm says their proposal would drop the 100-year flood by more than three-and-a-half feet.

