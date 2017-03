The Agri-Business Committee will honor inductees of the Hancock County Agricultural Hall of Fame with a breakfast. The Annual Farmers’ Share Breakfast will feature the winner of the local FFA public speaking contest. Then the 2017 inductees of the Hall of Fame will be recognized.

The event will be at the Brugeman Lodge in Riverbend Park at 7:30 a.m. March 9. Tickets are $3 and can be bough at the chamber of commerce.