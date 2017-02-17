Fatal Shooting In Findlay Under Investigation

02/17/17- 1:30 P.M.
The Findlay Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting from early this morning. According to a release officers were called to the Econolodge Motel around 1 am today for reports of gunshots. There they found a man shot on the second floor of the motel balcony.The tried to give him emergency aid but he died at the scene.
A suspect was identified and is in custody at the Hancock County Jail. Officers are not releasing the victim’s identity pending the notification of the next of kin. The incident remains under investigation.