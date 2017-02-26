Father of dead Navy SEAL refused to meet Trump, calls for investigation

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The father of William “Ryan” Owens, a U.S. Navy SEAL who died in a military raid in Yemen last month, is demanding answers from the Trump administration.

In an interview with the Miami Herald published Sunday, Bill Owens said he refused to see President Trump when he and his daughter Ivanka Trump paid their respects at Dover Air Force Base with the Owens family for the dignified transfer.

“I told them I didn’t want to make a scene about it, but my conscience wouldn’t let me talk to him,” Owens said to the Miami Herald.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Ryan Owens was the only U.S. service member to die in a January raid on an al-Qaeda compound carried out by SEAL Team Six, the elite Navy special operations unit involved in the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Officials told ABC News the raid in southern Yemen targeted three senior leaders with al-Qaeda and was intended to gather intelligence on the terror group.

The Trump administration claimed the raid was a success and hit back against critics like Sen. John McCain, who noted reports that the mission killed a number of civilians along with the Navy SEAL.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer criticized McCain in a press briefing, saying that “anybody who undermines the success of that raid, owes an apology and [does] disservice to the life of Chief Owens.”

Bill Owens told the Miami Herald he wants an investigation into his son’s death.

“Don’t hide behind my son’s death to prevent an investigation,” he said to the Miami Herald.

“I want an investigation. … The government owes my son an investigation.”

U.S. Central Command told ABC News that a routine investigation known as a 15-6 into the raid was not yet underway. A White House official told ABC News an investigation would occur and “it is standard operating procedure to investigate any mission that results in a fatality.”

Central Command said in a statement earlier this month it was conducting a civilian casualty credibility assessment, which was launched because of the allegations of civilian casualties.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.