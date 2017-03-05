FBI Director James Comey asked Justice Department to refute Trump’s wiretapping claims, sources say

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department to publicly refute President Trump’s assertion that his predecessor, President Obama, ordered a wiretap of Trump’s phones prior to the November 2016 election, senior government officials confirm to ABC News.

Comey was concerned the president’s tweets — which he believes are inaccurate — created the impression that the FBI acted improperly, and he wanted to set the record straight, officials tell ABC.

The FBI and Department of Justice declined to comment.

Trump, who offered no evidence for his claims, tweeted Saturday that Obama was a “bad (or sick) guy,” and likened the alleged taps to Watergate.

In a statement Sunday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer called “reports concerning potentially politically-motivated investigations” prior to the election “very troubling.”

The president has requested that congressional intelligence committees probing Russian involvement in the 2016 election also examine “whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016,” Spicer said.

“Neither the White House nor the president will comment further until such oversight is conducted,” he added.

An Obama spokesperson yesterday denied the former president’s involvement, saying: “A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

It’s the attorney general, not the president, who signs off on applications for a wiretap warrant. In foreign intelligence cases, those applications must be approved by the FISA court — a secret tribunal with the authority to grant warrants for electronic surveillance of any “foreign power or agent of a foreign power” engaged in espionage or terrorism.

