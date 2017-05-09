by In

Eric Thayer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — FBI Director James Comey has been fired, according to the White House.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office,” the White House statement reads.

“President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” the statement said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

