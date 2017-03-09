FBI Director James Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia

FBI(WASHINGTON) — FBI Director James Comey traveled to Capitol Hill Thursday to meet with congressional leaders on a number of national security issues, according to senior officials familiar with the situation.

Comey was anticipating questions on a range of topics, including the recent WikiLeaks release of purported CIA files, Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and President Donald Trump’s assertion that former President Barack Obama ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower last year.

According to one official, Comey was prepared to inform the meeting’s attendees that Trump’s wiretapping claim was false — a stance he asked the Department of Justice to take publicly over the weekend just after the president made the accusation.

Following Comey’s first meeting, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said he still has not seen evidence to support the wiretap allegations but declined to provide further information about what was discussed.

The meetings were prompted by a request the “Gang of Eight,” party leaders from the House and Senate, as well as the chairs and ranking members of both chambers’ intelligence committees.

In addition to Warner, the group includes Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Richard Burr, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Rep. Devin Nunes; and Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff.

