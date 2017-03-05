FBI Investigating after Sikh man shot and allegedly told, ‘Go back to your own country’

iStock/Thinkstock(KENT, Wash.) — The FBI is now investigating after a Sikh man in Washington State was allegedly told, “Go back to your own country” before he was shot in the arm on Friday.

Police in Kent, Washington, said the 39-year-old victim was working in his driveway on his car when he was approached by a white male suspect who was covering part of his face and dressed in dark clothing.

“Some comments were made to the effect of , ‘Get out of our country, go back to where you are from,’ and our victim was then shot,” Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas said Saturday, adding that the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas said the incident was “very surprising and extremely disappointing.”

The Seattle FBI announced it is assisting the Kent Police Department in the investigation.

“The FBI remains committed​ to investigating c​rimes that are potentially hate-motivated and we continue to work with all our community partners in the Seattle area,” the FBI said in a statement.

