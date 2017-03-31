FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos

FBI(WASHINGTON) — The FBI has released a previously unseen batch of archival photos showing the devastation at the Pentagon following the 9/11 terror attacks.

The FBI uploaded 27 photos to its website’s “FBI Records: The Vault” section of the horrific aftermath at the facility, located in Arlington County, Virginia.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists crashed American Airlines flight 77 — which had departed Dulles International Airport for Los Angeles — into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m.

189 people died at the Pentagon, including 125 who worked at the building, which serves as the headquarters of the Department of Defense.

The plane hit an area of the building that was under renovation and relatively empty. It’s widely agreed that the death toll would have been significantly higher had the plane hit a different area of the building.

Photos show fragments of the American Airlines aircraft, the gaping hole in the building left by the plane, as well as the Pentagon’s scorched interior and exterior.

FBIOther photos show first responders battling the blaze and surveying the damage.

FBICopyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.