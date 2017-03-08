FCC says it will investigate AT&T wireless 911 outage

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday night it will investigate “the root cause” of an outage that prevented AT&T wireless customers in several states from connecting to 911.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai tweeted, “.@FCC AT&T has reported to me that 911 service is now restored. The @FCC will investigate the root cause of the outage and its impact.”

We’re receiving reports of widespread AT&T 911 call outages. @FCC public safety staff are investigating. I’ll post more info once available. — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) March 9, 2017

At 10:30 p.m. ET, Dallas-based AT&T tweeted, “Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected.”

Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

AT&T confirmed the outage about 40 minutes earlier, at 9:49 p.m. ET, tweeting, “Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected.”

AT&T’s tweet came after law enforcement agencies in several states, including Florida, Maryland, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, Illinois, and the District of Columbia informed residents about the outage, and suggested other ways to contact emergency services.

**Alert** AT&T experiencing outages across nation. AT&T Mobile customers are unable to dial 911. PLEASE dial 311 in case of an emergency. — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 9, 2017

#BREAKING: Multiple reports of users unable to call 911 from their cell phones… You have to dial regular #s for now! Reported AT&T issue — Palm Beach Alerts (@PalmBeachAlerts) March 9, 2017

Per @ArtAcevedo – AT&T cell phones cannot dial out 911 nationwide right now. For those cell users in Houston dial 713-884-3131 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 9, 2017

Due to national outage, AT&T mobile phones may not be able to call 911 at this time. Call 703.746.4444 or text 911 if voice call won’t work. — Alexandria Fire-EMS (@AlexandriaVAFD) March 9, 2017

AT&T Wireless reports their mobile phones may not be able to call 911 at this time. Call 614-889-1112 if your 911 call will not go through. — Dublin Police (@DublinPolice) March 9, 2017

Urgent notice: AT&T callers use 256-722-7134 to reach Hsv-Madison Co 911 due to AT&T network problem. This is only for AT&T until resolved. — Madison County EMA (@HMCEMA) March 9, 2017

AT&T reporting customers unable to connect to E-911 in some areas. Emergencies in Jefferson County can go to 502-574-2111 ext. 5. — Louisville Area Fire (@LouAreaFires) March 9, 2017

Dispatch advises they have been notified that AT&T cell customers are unable to use 911 function. This is a state wide issue. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tNSABrpNhd — NRH Police (@NRHPD) March 9, 2017

