FDA Approves First Drug to Treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy

andrewsafonov/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first drug used to treat spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disease.

According to a news release from the FDA, Spinraza, an injection administered into the fluid surrounding the spinal cord, is approved for use in children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy. “There has been a long-standing need for a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, the most common genetic cause of death in infants, and a disease that can affect people at any stage of life,” said the director of the Division of Neurology Products at the FDA’s center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Billy Dunn, M.D.

“The FDA is committed to assisting with the development and approval of safe and effective drugs for rare diseases and we worked hard to review this application quickly,” he added. “We could not be more pleased to have the first approved treatment for this debilitating disease.”

According to the FDA, SMA is a hereditary disease that can cause weakness and muscle wasting due to the loss of lower motor neurons, which control movement.

A clinical trial involving 121 patients with infantile-onset SMA found that 40 percent of patients treated with the injection achieved improvement in motor milestones. None of the smaller group of patients who were treated with a mock procedure showed improvement in that regard.

The most frequently observed side effects of Spinraza include respiratory infections and constipation.

