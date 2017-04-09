Feds looking beyond Wisconsin for manifesto suspect feared to be plotting act of mass violence

Rock County Sheriff’s Office(JANESVILLE, Wisc.) — Federal authorities are expanding the search for a Wisconsin fugitive described by local officials as “armed and dangerous” and who they say may be plotting an act of mass violence, potentially against religious groups or churches.

“The search for Joseph A. Jakubowski (M/W, DOB: 07/21/84, 5’10”, 200 lbs, green eyes and brown hair) is still continuing this Sunday morning,” the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a statement about the suspect, who wrote a manifesto filled with anti-religious views and mailed it to President Trump.

The sheriff’s office said that “hundred and fifty local, state and federal law enforcement officers” had been deployed in the search and that federal authorities were looking into leads related to Jakubowski outside of the state.

“Additionally, federal authorities are using their resources to investigate any leads that may be developed outside of this local area,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.

The sheriff’s office also reported that they have received more than 300 tips about the suspects whereabouts.

“Currently, investigators have followed up on approximately three hundred and twenty tips and leads and still have approximately fifty that need to be resolved,” the statement said.

Among the places authorities are patrolling are churches, due to Jakubowski’s anti-religious views.

Another potential target are government officials, police said Saturday.

Jakubowski allegedly broke into the Armageddon Supplies gun shop in Janesville Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. and stole about 16 high-end firearms. Thirty minutes later, Spoden said, a car was found engulfed in flames near the shop. Spoden said the car belonged to Jakubowski.

At least two assault rifles and several high-end handguns are among the stolen firearms, a law enforcement source told ABC News. Jakubowski may have stolen silencers as well, the source said. Armageddon Supplies advertises silences on its Facebook page.

Police said he could also be seen on surveillance video, appearing to steal the weapons from the gun shop. Police said they believe that Jakubowski also had a bulletproof vest and helmet.

Police on Sunday also released a social media video that they said depicts Jakubowski’s sending a package to Trump. Spoden said police had found a 161-page manifesto that Jakubowski had allegedly written and sent to Trump Tuesday at the White House.

In communications prior to his disappearance, Jakubowski also allegedly made reference to his dying by the hand of Trump and expressed a desire to save everyone by taking out one politician at a time.

Wisconsin authorities are working with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Secret Service to find Jakubowski, who has been missing since Tuesday — the same day he allegedly mailed the manifesto, burglarized the gun shop and set his car on fire, the law enforcement source said.

Spoden said police were looking into 65 leads and had searched a dozen locations. Classes were canceled in some nearby schools as officers searched for him.

Police said he was known to officers and had previously been imprisoned for trying to disarm a police officer. The FBI is now offering $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.